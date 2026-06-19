Storms Leave Hundreds Without Power Across Escambia County

Hundreds of Escambia County residents lost power Thursday and Thursday night due to severe storms. One of the largest single outages was in the Bratt, Byrneville, and Century area due to a tree limb bringing down power lines along West Highway 4 just west of Lake Stone shortly after 5 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded due to reported arcing, and EREC crews worked to get power back on.

By 10 p.m., FPL was down to just over 500 outages in Escambia County, and EREC was only reporting two outages.

Pictured: EREC crews work to clear a tree limb that brought power lines down along West Highway 4 near Lake Stone. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.