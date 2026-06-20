Silver Alert Issued For Pace Man That May Have Been Traveling West

June 20, 2026

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man last seen in Pace.

Terence Wiley was last seen on Saturday in the 5000 block of Dove Drive in Pace. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and red tennis shoes. He may also be wearing a black dive watch.

Wiley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a Wile E. Coyote tattoo on his right outer bicep and a “Sharon” tattoo on his right knee.

Investigators believe he may have been westbound through Escambia County on his way toward the Alabama/Mississippi line in a 2011 white Ford F-150 with Florida tag LA251E. The vehicle had a handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror and a crack on the right taillight.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850) 983-1190 or 911.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under News 

 