Reminder: MILO, The Mobile ID And Licensing Office, Is In Walnut Hill Today

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO) will be in Walnut Hill today, June 18.

The mobile unit will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Center (Ruritan Building) at 7850 Highway 97.

MILO offers a convenient way for residents to access essential tax collector services, including:

Driver License Services: Renewals, replacements, out-of-state license conversions/reciprocations, and address or name changes.

Identification Cards: First-time issuance and renewals.

Vehicle Services: Registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and parking placards.

Tax Payments: Property tax payments.

Business Tax Receipts: Applications and renewals.

Certified Driver Transcripts

Written and driving tests are not available at the MILO unit.

Florida drivers may renew their vehicle registrations for a period of one or two years and may renew up to three months in advance of the registration expiration. Vehicle registrations expire at midnight on the first owner’s birth date unless the owner is a business.

Future MILO visits are planned for July 16 and August 20 at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century, and the Walnut Hill Community Center on October 15.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.