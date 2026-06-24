Now-Former ECSO Colonel Charged With Multiple Felonies After Alleged Domestic Incident

A now-former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office colonel has been charged with several felonies in Santa Rosa County. The case involved her husband and his alleged female partner.

Mindy Marie Von Ansbach Young, 48, resigned just before her arrest in Escambia County on a Milton Police Department warrant for felony criminal mischief, two counts of aggravated stalking, harassing a witness and misdemeanor breach of the peace. Von Ansbach Young went to a woman’s home where her “soon-to-be” ex-husband was staying around 3:30 a.m. on June 11.

According to an arrest report, she “beat on the doors and windows” while screaming and cursing, demanding both of them come outside. She then allegedly went over to the woman’s vehicle and caused “deep scratches and etching with letters that appear to spell the word ‘whore.’” Damages were estimated at $1,800.

The report also states Von Ansbach Young had also previously called the woman and said that “she would kill [her husband] and [the woman] if [her husband] attempted to get a divorce,” before adding that she “is not scared to go to prison.”

Von Ansbach Young allegedly approached her husband on June 13 and told him, “If you do not have [the woman] drop charges, it will be a nasty divorce, and I will bleed you dry of money.” However, the woman still chose to pursue criminal charges.

Von Ansbach Young was in the Escambia County Jail for 22 minutes before being released on a $15,250 bond, according to jail records.

She had worked for the ECSO since 1999, most recently leading the mental health unit.