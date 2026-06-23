Northview, Ernest Ward Middle FFA Chapters Attend State Convention

A combined delegation of 18 members from the Northview High School FFA Chapter and the Ernest Ward Middle School FFA Chapter capped off their academic year with a string of victories at the 98th Florida FFA Convention & Expo last week in Orlando.

The Northview Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event (CDE) Team led the chapter’s highlights by winning its district and placing in the top 12 overall in the state. The successful team consisted of Jack Boutwell, Jackson Bridges, Grace Oliver, Mary Oliver, Jackson Simmons, and Ona Spinks.

Because two members share a surname, chapter officials noted that both Grace Oliver and Mary Oliver were critical to the team’s precise execution. Grace Oliver also achieved individual historic milestones at the convention, participating in the Ag Ed Institute and being elected as the new Florida FFA District 1 President.

In individual leadership contests, Jackson Simmons captured a fourth-place finish in the state for the Discussion Meet Leadership Development Event (LDE).

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The chapter itself was heavily decorated on the main stage, earning the prestigious Premier Chapter Award and a third-place finish for the Chapter Agricultural Advocacy Award. The Northview FFA Alumni and Friends chapter also took home a fourth-place finish for Outstanding Alumni Affiliate, while alumni member Donnie Dixon was named a finalist for the Outstanding Young Alumni Member Award.

The convention also marked a pinnacle of individual advancement for several local students. Hunter Manning was recognized as an American Degree Candidate, the highest rank achievable in the National FFA Organization.

Additionally, nine local students were awarded their State FFA Degrees. The recipients included Boutwell, Simmons, Spinks, Olivia Hall, Kailey Hawkins, Hannah Jerkins, Mikenna Mattheiss, Grace Oliver, and Mary Oliver.

NorthEscambia.com is running a series stories and photos from other North Escambia area schools that took part in the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando.

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