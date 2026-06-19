Heavy Rains, Flood Risk Through Through The Weekend

A flash flood watch continues through Friday afternoon.

An active and very wet tropical weather pattern will dominate the area heading into the weekend. The remnants of former Tropical Storm Arthur will track through the region, dragging a slow-moving cold front that is expected to stall directly over us. This setup will maintain deep tropical moisture and high instability, leading to widespread, heavy rainfall and a continued threat of localized flash flooding through Sunday. A brief reprieve with lower storm chances and hotter, more humid conditions arrives early next week as mid-level ridging builds, pushing daytime temperatures up into the lower 90s with high heat indices

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.