Gayle Marie Byrd

Mrs. , who was 83 years old, passed away on June 18, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Pensacola, Florida and had spent most of her life in Atmore, and Davisville area. She was a devoted member of Atmore Baptist Temple, and will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to her family and community.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Byrd lived her life rooted in faith, service, and love. She was a true prayer warrior and a guiding light to her family, friends, and church community. Her faith, compassion, and gentle strength were evident in the way she cared for others and placed the needs of those she loved before her own. Mrs. Byrd greatly enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to read and found joy in traveling to the mountains. She was a selfless and loving woman whose presence brought comfort, encouragement, and warmth to those around her. Her legacy of faith and love will continue to live on through her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. What a beautiful reunion it must have been in Heaven when Gayle was welcomed home and reunited with her sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, of forty-four years, Thomas “Buddy” Byrd; parents, Clifton and Alice White Hobbs; sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Prater and Barbara Dorriety.

Mrs. Byrd leaves behind three sons: Ken Milstead and his wife Sandra, of Bay Minette, Alabama; Scott Milstead and his wife Debbie of Mobile, Alabama; and Trent Milstead and wife Karen Metts of Robinsonville, Alabama. Mr. Byrd’s legacy is further enriched by the presence of eight grandchildren: Amiee Milstead, Kyndall Crane (Clayton Crane), Caitlin Cook (Bradley Cook), Erica Dillard (Temple Dillard), Scotty Milstead, Hannah Milstead, Preston Milstead, and Jaden Gregson (Austin Gregson), as well as nineteen great-grandchildren: Haylin Milstead, Ethan Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, Caston Crane, Cale Crane, Tully Crane, Noah Lins, Bristol Cook, Aiden Dillard, Liam Dillard, Brynna Dillard, Sadie Milstead, Emberly Milstead, James Milstead, Adalynn Milstead, Malachi Carroll, Kamreigh Milstead, Paxton Milstead, and Wren Gregson, all of whom will cherish her memory and the impact she had on their lives.

The Byrd Family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Southern Care Hospice, nurses Kaylee Sanspree, Mary White and CNA Chasity Brown. Your compassionate care made a world of difference during this time.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026 at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC, with Reverend Doug Odom officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Barren Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Dorriety, Donnie Prater, Matt Dorriety, Preston Milstead, Scotty Milstead and Alan Sharpless.