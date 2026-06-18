Flood Warnings: Escambia, Perdido Rivers Forecast To Rise Nearly 15 Feet

June 18, 2026

Rivers in North Escambia are forecast to rise by nearly 15 feet by the weekend.

Escambia River
A flood warning is in effect from Friday evening until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast.

Thursday morning, the stage was 4.7 feet at Century, and the river is forecast to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet by Sunday morning. Flood stage is 17 feet, and low-lying pastures will flood at 19 feet.

Perdido River
A flood warning is in effect from late Thursday night to Monday morning for the Perdido River.

Thursday morning, the stage was 3.2 feet at Barrineau Park. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 13 feet to 17.6 feet by early Saturday morning before falling below flood stage on Monday. At 17.6 feet, water reaches the first floor of the Adventures Unlimited Perdido River office building.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 