Flood Warnings: Escambia, Perdido Rivers Forecast To Rise Nearly 15 Feet

Rivers in North Escambia are forecast to rise by nearly 15 feet by the weekend.

Escambia River

A flood warning is in effect from Friday evening until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast.

Thursday morning, the stage was 4.7 feet at Century, and the river is forecast to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet by Sunday morning. Flood stage is 17 feet, and low-lying pastures will flood at 19 feet.

Perdido River

A flood warning is in effect from late Thursday night to Monday morning for the Perdido River.

Thursday morning, the stage was 3.2 feet at Barrineau Park. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 13 feet to 17.6 feet by early Saturday morning before falling below flood stage on Monday. At 17.6 feet, water reaches the first floor of the Adventures Unlimited Perdido River office building.