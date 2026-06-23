FHSAA Spring Sports Realignment Brings Shifts for Northview and Tate

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has released its tentative spring sports classifications for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, triggering a major landscape shift for local athletic programs. The new biennial block brings significant changes to both Northview High School and Tate High School, highlighted by major classification drops for the Aggies and a permanent district home for the Chiefs.

The new alignments for Northview and Tate across the FHSAA spring sports lineup feature several key changes:

Baseball

Tate will drop down from Class 6A to Class 5A for the next two seasons. The Aggies will join a highly competitive District 1-5A lineup that features local rivals Gulf Breeze and Milton, alongside defending district champion Niceville. Meanwhile, Northview’s baseball program will see stability, remaining in the Rural classification where District 1 stays completely unchanged from the previous two seasons alongside Central and Jay.

Softball

Mirroring the baseball adjustments, Tate is dropping down to Class 5A. The Aggies will compete in District 1-5A with Gulf Breeze, Milton, Niceville, and Mosley, which bumps over from District 2-5A. This move shifts Tate away from Class 6A, which now features defending state champion Hagerty as well as Navarre and Pace. Northview softball will remain in the Rural classification, where District 1 remains unchanged.

Flag Football

Northview officially joins a state series district after spending the last two seasons competing as an independent program. The Chiefs will now compete in Class 1A. Tate will navigate a reconfigured District 1-3A; while Niceville remains a district opponent, panhandle power Choctaw has jumped up to 3A and Mosley bumps over to join the district.

Track and Field

Both schools are experiencing classification shifts for their boys and girls track and field programs. Tate is bumping up from Class 3A to Class 4A, joining a powerful District 1-4A field that includes Navarre, Pace, Crestview, and five-time state champion Niceville. Conversely, Northview is moving down from Class 2A to Class 1A, joining District 1-1A alongside Central, Jay, L.E.A.D. Academy, and Pensacola Christian.

Boys Weightlifting

Tate will remain in District 1-3A alongside Navarre, Pace, Crestview, and Niceville. The Aggies’ district rivals, Pace, will be chasing a fourth straight state sweep but will do so without their longtime head coach. Northview will continue competing in Class 1A, staying in District 1-1A with Central, Jay, and Pensacola Catholic.

Girls Lacrosse

Tate remains in Class 2A, where the district alignment is completely unchanged from the past two years alongside Gulf Breeze, Milton, and Navarre. Northview does not field a team in lacrosse.

Girls Tennis

Both programs will see total stability for the next two years. Tate remains in Class 3A alongside Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Pace, and Booker T. Washington. Northview remains in Class 1A with East Hill Christian, Jay, and Pensacola Catholic.

Boys Tennis

Just like the girls’ programs, the boys’ tennis teams for both schools will experience complete stability over the next two years. Tate remains anchored in Class 3A alongside Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Pace, and Booker T. Washington. Northview will continue to compete in Class 1A, sharing a district with East Hill Christian, Jay, and Pensacola Catholic.

These classifications remain tentative pending the FHSAA appeals process, which runs through July 3, after which all classes will be finalized.