Escambia County Couple Indicted On Federal Fentanyl, Meth Trafficking And Gun Charges

An Escambia County couple has been indicted in federal court for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution and on gun charges.

Andre Darrell Perry, 37, and Loredano Alessandra Bassolino, 38, ave each been indicted in federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Perry was also indicted on one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Perry faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison on the drug possession count, a consecutive minimum of 5 years to life on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and up to 15 years in prison on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bassolino faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 40 years in prison.