Curiosity Catches the Kitty: Stuck Kitten Rescued From Tree By Escambia Animal Welfare

The Escambia County Department of Animal Rescue successfully rescued a curious little kitten on Wednesday.

The kitten somehow managed to get her head stuck in a tree. Animal Welfare officers were able to free the curious little kitty and get her back on solid ground. She was uninjured.

The kitten is now in the county shelter and under veterinary care.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.