Century Resident Maliki Haynes Earns Top Honor Marine Graduate Distinction At Parris Island

June 19, 2026

A Northview High graduate has achieved one of the top honors at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

Lance Cpl. Maliki M. Haynes of Century was recognized as the Honor Graduate for Mike Company, Platoon 3044, during a graduation ceremony held on Thursday at the depot.

The distinction of Honor Graduate is awarded to the recruit who demonstrates outstanding performance, leadership, and endurance throughout the rigorous 13-week recruit training cycle.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the new Marines graduating,” Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island officials stated in an announcement. “You’ve earned the title through hard work, discipline, and determination. Welcome to the Corps!”

Haynes’ recruitment was handled by the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Pensacola.

He is a 2023 Northview graduate. Haynes played football for the Chiefs during his senior year. In Northview’s run to the state championship game, Haynes had a late one-handed reception in the playoffs against Union County to seal a win, and a key 70-yard interception return against Blountstown.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 