Beulah Academy Honored At State FFA Convention

June 22, 2026

The Beulah Academy FFA Chapter received several honors at the 98th Florida State FFA Convention & Expo last week in Orlando, bringing home multiple top finishes in state-level competitions.

The academy’s Floriculture Team earned a fourth-place finish in the state. Team member Aubree Jones accepted the honors on stage on behalf of the squad, which also includes Luci Graham, Trinity Mangan, Mallory Mahoney, and Madi Heckman.

For more photos, click here.

In addition to the team success, Beulah Academy reached the top of the podium in the State Agriscience Fair competition. Kinsleigh Robinson and Colton Howell captured first place for their division.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Over the next few days, NorthEscambia.com will publish stories and photos from other North Escambia area schools that took part in the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 