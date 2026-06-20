Atmore Man Arrested For Downtown Pensacola Battery

June 20, 2026

An Atmore, man was arrested recently for a physical altercation in downtown Pensacola last month.

Jovon Brown, 19, was booked into the Escambia County Jail charge of battery.

The arrest stems from a May 29, 2026, incident on South Jefferson Street. According to Pensacola Police Department reports, passengers in a vehicle began yelling comments at two individuals walking in the area. The verbal exchange escalated when occupants exited the vehicle and physically assaulted a victim, striking her multiple times in the face and body.

Investigators utilized surveillance footage and witness statements to identify Brown as one of the individuals who exited the vehicle and engaged in the physical confrontation, according to the report.

Brown was released from jail on a $2,500  bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 