Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Canceled Due To Weather

June 19, 2026

Saturday’s annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in Brewton has been canceled due to weather.

“With the projected rain in our area, an already saturated park, electrical safety concerns, and our desire to protect our vendors and their products, we believe this is the right call . even though it is certainly not the one we wanted to make,” organizers said.

“That said, we’re still going to make the most of it! We will be in the parking lot Saturday morning (on high ground!) starting at 9:00 am. Selling blueberry ice cream, our famous cobbler and crunch, t-shirts, hats, and more .”

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 