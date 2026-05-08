Rain, Severe Storms Possible Through The Weekend

Several rounds of storms are expected to move across the region from Friday through Saturday with severe storm development possible and locally heavy rainfall. A marginal risk of severe storms exists Friday, mainly during the daytime and may continue into the overnight hours. For Saturday, the marginal risk exists for the entire area through the evening hours.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.