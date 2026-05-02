NAS Pensacola Reopens Areas Of Public Interest Seven Days A Week

After being closed to the general public for over a month, NAS Pensacola has reopened areas of public interest seven days a week.

Areas of public interest on the air station include the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, Fort Barrancas and the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM). Other areas on NAS Pensacola can only be accessed by individuals with a Department of War (DoW) identification card.

The installation’s West Gate is open daily from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. for visitor access to the air station’s areas of public interest.

The only authorized area onboard NAS Pensacola to view the Blue Angels practice is at the National Naval Aviation Museum flightline.

Access to Barrancas National Cemetery – located onboard the air station – is always available through the Visitor Control Center (VCC) to individuals with family interred at the cemetery. Visitors to Barrancas National Cemetery must enter the installation through the Main Gate at the south end of Navy Blvd.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real identification card or passport and enter NAS Pensacola through the installation’s West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

Foreign Nationals are authorized access to NAS Pensacola but must be escorted by a U.S. citizen with proper identification.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors: