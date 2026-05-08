Mississippi Man Killed In Fiery I-65 Crash North Of Flomaton

A Mississippi man was killed in a fiery crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 6 a.m. Monday on I-65 approximately 18 miles north of Flomaton, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Thursday.

Brandon G. Wascom, 46, of Carriere, Mississippi, was fatally injured when his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of the 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Jaron K. Bush, 34, of Mobile. After the initial impact, the pickup caught fire. Wascom was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Reader submitted photo.