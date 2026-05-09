Ignoffo’s Walk-Off Salvages White’s Great Night In Wild Wahoos Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos played through rain to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday night, surviving a late ninth-inning collapse to win 5-4 on a Ryan Ignoffo walk-off single.

On an evening devoted to a bobblehead giveaway of 2025 staff ace Thomas White, it was Brandon White who wowed the crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The righty allowed just a single and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 11 batters.

As steady rain accumulated, the Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an Emaarion Boyd double and Ignoffo sacrifice fly. They added another run in the fourth on a Jay Beshears double and Gage Miller RBI groundout.

White was flawless aside from a first-inning walk and third-inning Mac McCroskey single, and struck out the side in the top of the fifth to make the game official. The Blue Wahoos doubled their lead in the bottom of the fifth against Rocket City starter Ryan Costieu, as Fenwick Trimble hit an RBI double and Ignoffo hit an RBI single for a 4-0 advantage.

White became the first Blue Wahoos starter to work into the seventh inning this season as he finished his outing with a strikeout of Matthew Lugo, his career-high 11th of the night.

The Trash Pandas got a run back in the eighth with a Raudi Rodriguez sacrifice fly off Luis Palacios, though Nigel Belgrave (W, 1-2) entered to strike out Matthew Lugo as the potential tying run with two men aboard. Belgrave couldn’t quite shut the door in the ninth, however, as the Trash Pandas collected three consecutive two-out hits to tie the game 4-4. Pinch hitter Gustavo Campero singled to keep the game alive, and Kyren Paris followed with a pinch-hit, two-run triple. Wade Meckler tied the game with an infield RBI single, though he was stranded at second as Belgrave struck out Tucker Flint to stop the rally.

The Blue Wahoos got their leadoff man on in the bottom of the ninth against Trash Pandas closer Kenyon Yovan (L, 2-1), as Boyd reached on catcher’s interference. He stole second, took third on a groundout, and came in on Ignoffo’s two-out RBI single to center field.

The victory marked Pensacola’s first walk-off win of the season, and Ignoffo’s first of his Blue Wahoos career.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

written by Erik Bremer