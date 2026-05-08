Century Man With 23 Felony Convictions Facing New Trafficking and Weapon Charges

A Century man with a lengthy criminal history remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond following an incident involving multiple types of narcotics and a firearm.

Travis Montes Mitchell, 40, is facing several felony charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine (14 grams or over) , trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or over) , possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute , possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon , and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident began around 8:38 AM when EMS personnel observed a blue Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of Beverly Parkway and North W Street. Medics reported seeing a male, later identified as Mitchell, slumped over the steering wheel.

Mitchell initially complied with a request to enter the ambulance for evaluation. However, upon seeing a law enforcement vehicle arrive, he reportedly jumped out of the ambulance and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by a nearby deputy and transported back to the scene.

Because the vehicle was a rental posing a traffic hazard, an Enterprise rental employee was called to take possession of the car. While conducting a company-mandated inventory of the Malibu, the employee discovered a clear bag containing a crystalline substance in the center console.

A subsequent search of the vehicle by deputies allegedly uncovered a significant cache of illegal items, including 304 grams of methamphetamine , 17 grams of fentanyl , and 25.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to an arrest report. Deputies also reported finding two Oxycodone pills , a silver Detonics .45 caliber handgun with ammunition , digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Mitchell told investigators he had been using the rental for about two weeks after it was rented for him by a friend and claimed he had passed out at the red light. He further stated he kept his clothing and personal items in the vehicle so that he could “always stay ready”, the report states. He told deputies that he jumped out of the ambulance because he did not like the way the EMT was treating him.

Records checks revealed Mitchell has 23 prior felony convictions, including past charges for trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.