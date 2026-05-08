Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Five Scholarships

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently presented five scholarships.

Recipients were:

Carter Hayden was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. He will attend Mississippi State University.

Austin Jackson was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. He will attend the University of West Florida.

Ava Jacobi was awarded a $1,000 Lynda Minchew scholarship. She will attend the University of West Florida.

Sa Dayveon “Davy” Bradley was alwarded a $500 Mildred Haupert scholarship. He will attend Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Ayden Crabtree was awarded the $500 Louis Crabtree, Jr. scholarship. He will attend the University of West Florida.

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