Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Five Scholarships
May 8, 2026
The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently presented five scholarships.
Recipients were:
Carter Hayden was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. He will attend Mississippi State University.
Austin Jackson was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. He will attend the University of West Florida.
Ava Jacobi was awarded a $1,000 Lynda Minchew scholarship. She will attend the University of West Florida.
Sa Dayveon “Davy” Bradley was alwarded a $500 Mildred Haupert scholarship. He will attend Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.
Ayden Crabtree was awarded the $500 Louis Crabtree, Jr. scholarship. He will attend the University of West Florida.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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