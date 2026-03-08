Rainy Sunday, Back Near 80 For Monday

Sunday brings the highest chance of thunderstorms before a brief lull, followed by another significant system packing gusty winds and high rain chances by Wednesday night. Expect a beautiful, sunny clearing trend starting Thursday with much cooler overnight temperatures to finish the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.