Rainy Sunday, Back Near 80 For Monday

March 8, 2026

Sunday brings the highest chance of thunderstorms before a brief lull, followed by another significant system packing gusty winds and high rain chances by Wednesday night. Expect a beautiful, sunny clearing trend starting Thursday with much cooler overnight temperatures to finish the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 