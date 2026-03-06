Mayor Enthusiastic About Century’s Future After Regional Economic Forum

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell left Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon encouraged and enthusiastic about future opportunities for Century.

Boutwell, Town Administrator Dave Murzin, and Town Council President Dynette Lewis attended the two-day 2026 FPL Northwest Florida Economic Summit with business, civic, and community leaders from across the Panhandle. It’s known as the premier forum for bringing leaders together to collaborate, share ideas, and look forward at the economic future of Northwest Florida.

“It was a very good event for Century to attend,” Boutwell said. “As I was talking to people, I was really pushing economic development for Century.”

A big focus of his conversations was an industrial park with ready-to-build lots with infrastructure already in place. “The industrial park could be vital for us; it’s a blank canvas,” Boutwell said.

District 5 Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board member and chairman Kevin Stephens said that he, Boutwell, and Rep. Michelle Salzman spent a lot of time talking about Century. He said they talked about infrastructure needs, including wastewater treatment plant upgrades, even suggesting ECUA could assist the town.

“As you know,” Stephens said, “ECUA has a lot of experience building a new sewer treatment plant and we would be a great resource for collaboration.”

Pictured top: District 5 Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board member and chairman Kevin Stephens, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons at the 2026 FPL Northwest Florida Economic Summit in Miramar Beach. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.