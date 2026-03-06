Enjoy A Free ‘Night Of Nature’ Friday Night At The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is inviting the community to step into the wild after dark for its “Night of Nature” event from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the center at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment. This free community event offers an opportunity to engage with the nocturnal side of Florida’s ecosystem.

Over 850 people explored the popular event last year.

For photos from last year, click here.

A Night of Wild Encounters

Attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of educational and interactive experiences. Local organizations will be on-site to showcase the unique wildlife and science of the region:

Wildlife Presentations: Meet birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida and “creatures of the night” with Sunset Wildlife Connection.

Meet birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida and “creatures of the night” with Sunset Wildlife Connection. Star Gazing: The Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association will provide telescopes for a guided look at the night sky.

The Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association will provide telescopes for a guided look at the night sky. Guided Hikes: Take a walk on the wild side with naturalist-led hikes through the woods.

Take a walk on the wild side with naturalist-led hikes through the woods. Aquatic Life: Explore the “Beach House” to see aquatic creatures with UF/IFAS Sea Grant.

Explore the “Beach House” to see aquatic creatures with UF/IFAS Sea Grant. Hands-on Science: The M.E.S.S. Hall will be providing science-based fun for all ages.

A full dome planetarium movie will be screened (limited seating available with a suggested $2 donation). Visitors can also visit the Frances M. Weston Audubon Society activity table or meet the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s resident reptiles.

Food and Support

Vendors will be on-site with food and refreshments.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center (RHEC) is a non-profit facility that relies on community support to maintain its programs. While not required for entry, donations are welcome to help support the center’s mission.

Wish List Items for Donation:

Monetary & Gift Cards: Lowes, Home Depot, grocery stores, and pet stores.

Lowes, Home Depot, grocery stores, and pet stores. Supplies: Bleach and copy paper.

Bleach and copy paper. Animal Food: Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, black oil sunflower seeds, fruit/nut seeds, turtle sticks, and kale or collard greens.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.