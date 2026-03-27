North Escambia Egg Hunts, Celebrations This Weekend

There are numerous egg hunts and other special events coming up on Saturday and Sunday.

For more Holy Week and Easter events next week, click here for our Events page.

Gonzalez Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt

Gonzalez Methodist Church will host a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The church is located at 2026 Pauline St. in Cantonment. All are welcome.

Free Pancakes And Easter Egg Hunt – Cantonment

Free pancakes and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Pensacola First Church of the Nazarene at 3475 Pine Forest Road in Cantonment. Free made-to-order pancakes and coffee with bananas, blueberries, chocolate chip, whipped cream and other options. Photo booth, crafts and games.

Blue Jacket Jamboree And Egg Drop

The annual Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop and livestock show will be held Saturday in Molino. Click for more information.

Cantonment Easter Egg Hunt

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. sharp at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street, Cantonment, Florida 32533. Pre-k – 6th Grade.

New Life Assembly of God Easter Celebration

New Life Assembly of God will hold an Easter celebration on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Free snacks, bounce houses, games, and an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 8450 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Easter Egg Hunt — Oak Grove

Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold its 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. until noon with 12,000 eggs, a bounce house, Easter Bunny, free food, fellowship, and gift baskets. 2600 North Highway 99, Century.

Easter Celebration With Easter Egg Hunt – Century

Beulah Chapel at 2311 Highway 4A, Century, will hold an Easter Celebration on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. for ages 0-13. Easter egg hunt, games and prizes, Resurrection story told while having hot dog, chips and drink lunch.

Egg The Park Egg Hunt — Century

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce will host Egg the Park Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road in Century. Snacks, games, bounce house.

Downtown Spring Bazaar And Touch A Truck Event – Flomaton

A Downtown Spring Bazaar, Touch A Truck Event, and Easter Egg Hunt in Flomaton on Saturday, March 28. Easter Egg Hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. at the community center. The Touch A Truck Event and vendors downtown Flomaton from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..Info? Call (251) 296-2431.

Kids Easter Celebration – Molino

Highland Baptist Kids Easter Celebration on Sunday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Egg hunt, free good and games.