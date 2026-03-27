Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop Are Saturday In Molino

March 27, 2026

The Blue Jacket Jamboree returns to Molino on Saturday at the Escambia County 4-H Property.

Running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., this family-friendly event, hosted by the Northview FFA Alumni & Friends, promises a day filled with entertainment, agriculture, and lots of family fun.

The Jamboree will feature vendors offering a variety of crafts, and local goods. Attendees can also enjoy a car show, organized by Cruisers’ Unlimited. Kids will love the free egg drop (bring your own basket), and an egg scramble for kids age 5 and under.

A kids’ play zone will open until 2 p.m. with bounce houses and other activities with a $5 wristband.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree celebrates Northview FFA’s dedication to agricultural education and youth development, bringing together the community for a fun and educational experience.

Admission and parking are free. The Escambia County 4-H Property is located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino,  just south of Molino Road.

In conjunction with the Jamboree, the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show will be taking place Friday and Saturday. Click here for more information.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 