Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop Are Saturday In Molino

The Blue Jacket Jamboree returns to Molino on Saturday at the Escambia County 4-H Property.

Running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., this family-friendly event, hosted by the Northview FFA Alumni & Friends, promises a day filled with entertainment, agriculture, and lots of family fun.

The Jamboree will feature vendors offering a variety of crafts, and local goods. Attendees can also enjoy a car show, organized by Cruisers’ Unlimited. Kids will love the free egg drop (bring your own basket), and an egg scramble for kids age 5 and under.

A kids’ play zone will open until 2 p.m. with bounce houses and other activities with a $5 wristband.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree celebrates Northview FFA’s dedication to agricultural education and youth development, bringing together the community for a fun and educational experience.

Admission and parking are free. The Escambia County 4-H Property is located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino, just south of Molino Road.

In conjunction with the Jamboree, the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show will be taking place Friday and Saturday. Click here for more information.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.