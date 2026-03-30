Betty Lou (Cardwell) Pippins

Betty Lou (Cardwell) Pippins, 96, passed away March 26, 2026. She was born on March 20, 1930 to Hilma and Magnolia (Nicholson) Cardwell. After the death of her mother, she lived with her grandmother Bessie Mama. She graduated from Tate High School in 1948. She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, Molino Historical Society and the Eastern Star. She thoroughly enjoyed her jobs at the Molino Post Office and Molino School.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother; her husband, Donwood Pippins; her daughter, Patsy Pippins Slater; her sister, Joyce Cardwell; and her stepbrother, Charels Lord.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Doug (Tina) Pippins, David (Tammy) Pippins, Cindy (Jonnie) Pippins Gibson; one sister, Carolyn (Robert) Flowers; two nieces; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She has many cousins and dear friends. She loved them all and enjoyed their visits.

The family appreciates the many blessings of her church family and friends. Also, a special thank you to the Lifecare Center in Pensacola for their care and compassion. The services will be officiated by Jim Reece and Jimmy Cook on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Her burial service will be to follow at Aldersgate Methodist Church Cemetery.