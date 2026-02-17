Warming Weather, 70s Today, Around 80 By Thursday

February 17, 2026

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather is on tap for the region, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday. However, the warmth comes with a persistent chance of rain as multiple systems move through. Showers become more likely by Thursday night, with a mix of rain and possible thunderstorms continuing through the weekend before a cooler, sunnier Monday arrives.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

