Warming Trend: Near 70 Today, About 80 By Friday

The North Escambia area will enjoy a warming trend this week, with temperatures climbing from the upper 60s on Monday to near 80 degrees by Friday. While the first half of the week remains dry and partly sunny, rain chances return after midnight Wednesday. A series of disturbances will bring a persistent 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and occasional thunderstorms from Thursday night through next Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

