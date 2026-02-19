Warm 80s The Few Days, But A Winter Chill Will Return

February 19, 2026

A warm stretch is set to peak as temperatures climb into the lower 80s through Friday, but a significant shift is on the horizon. Gusty winds and increasing moisture will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday before a strong cold front arrives. By Sunday, conditions will turn sharply cooler and breezy, leading into a clear Monday with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 