Walnut Hill Post Office Box Delivery Resumes, But Other Services Still Limited

February 17, 2026

Over six months after the building reopened, mail is once again being delivered to boxes at the Walnut Hill post office, but other postal services remain limited.

The Walnut Hill post office is officially known as a Contract Postal Unit, a small office shared with the electric utility on Highway 99A across from Ernest Ward Middle School. It previously provided the Walnut Hill community with post office boxes, package pickup and shipping, and standard postal services like mailing and stamps.

The building was closed by EREC in August 2024, due to mold, and post office box customers were able to collect their mail from the U.S. Post Office on Main Street in McDavid. Post office box mail that was uncollected in McDavid was boxed in Walnut Hill on July 29, 2025, and EREC announced the reopening of its office and the post office. But no more mail was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Now, the USPS is delivering mail that is being boxed at the Walnut Hill post office. However, the Walnut Hill location is not able to accept packages or provide services that require the use of a postal scanner — it is still waiting on the USPS to get the scanner operational. Any mail that requires a signature will need to be picked up at the McDavid Post Office on Main Street because that requires the use of a scanner.

EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said the member-owned cooperative is looking forward to returning full service to the Walnut Hill post office.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 