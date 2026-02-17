Walnut Hill Post Office Box Delivery Resumes, But Other Services Still Limited

Over six months after the building reopened, mail is once again being delivered to boxes at the Walnut Hill post office, but other postal services remain limited.

The Walnut Hill post office is officially known as a Contract Postal Unit, a small office shared with the electric utility on Highway 99A across from Ernest Ward Middle School. It previously provided the Walnut Hill community with post office boxes, package pickup and shipping, and standard postal services like mailing and stamps.

The building was closed by EREC in August 2024, due to mold, and post office box customers were able to collect their mail from the U.S. Post Office on Main Street in McDavid. Post office box mail that was uncollected in McDavid was boxed in Walnut Hill on July 29, 2025, and EREC announced the reopening of its office and the post office. But no more mail was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Now, the USPS is delivering mail that is being boxed at the Walnut Hill post office. However, the Walnut Hill location is not able to accept packages or provide services that require the use of a postal scanner — it is still waiting on the USPS to get the scanner operational. Any mail that requires a signature will need to be picked up at the McDavid Post Office on Main Street because that requires the use of a scanner.

EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said the member-owned cooperative is looking forward to returning full service to the Walnut Hill post office.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.