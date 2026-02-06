Visitor At Century Prison Arrested On Drug-Related Charge

An Alabama woman was arrested at the prison in Century after a visitor contraband interdiction, according to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC).

Visitor Erica Nicole Clark, age 35 of Millbrook, Alabama, was visiting inmate Joshua Brase at the Century Correctional Institution when a FDOC K-9 alerted on her vehicle. Staff discovered 0.1 grams of meth and a meth pipe, and the visit was terminated, according to FDOC.

Clark was transported to the Escambia County Jail on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brase is serving a seven year sentence out of Walton County for aggravated battery with intended harm.