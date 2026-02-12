UWF Breaks Ground On New Stadium

The University of West Florida reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, officially breaking ground on the Darrell Gooden Stadium, a multi-use football and events facility that represents UWF’s growth and a significant investment in the community.

University leaders, student-athletes, donors, community partners and elected officials gathered on campus to celebrate the start of construction on the project that will enhance the student experience and serve as a hub for community engagement.

“We are celebrating a milestone that represents not just the start of construction, but the continuation of an extraordinary journey that began long before I arrived here,” said UWF President Manny Diaz Jr. “The Darrell Gooden Stadium represents an important step forward for the University of West Florida, creating a place where students, alumni and the community can come together around shared traditions and feel proud to be Argonauts. I would like to thank the Tourist Development Council, the Gooden family and our generous donors for their long-term commitment to the growth and future of UWF.”

Designed to expand seating capacity from approximately 3,800 to 7,500, the new stadium will include premium seating, club areas and suites, along with modern amenities that enhance the game-day experience and allow the facility to host a wide range of events beyond football.

“This groundbreaking marks a transformative era for Argonaut Athletics, providing our student-athletes with a championship-caliber home that matches their dedication on the field and ‘builds champions for life,’” said UWF Athletics Director Dave Scott. “By bringing football and major events directly to the heart of our campus, we are creating an unmatched game-day environment that will strengthen the bond between our University and the entire Pensacola community for generations to come.”

The stadium is funded through a combination of institutional investment and donor support, including a lead gift in excess of $9 million that secured the facility’s name. The project also received a $2 million grant from Escambia County’s Tourist Development Council through the Tourist Development Tax, recognizing the stadium’s impact on tourism and economic activity.

“The stadium is a whole new game changer, and I think it will really change the program for the betterment of the University,” Gooden said. “I’m just blessed and proud, and I feel very honored that the stadium is going to be named after me. I think that’s just a great honor, and I’m really excited to see this thing move forward and get the new stadium done.”

The first kickoff at Darrell Gooden Stadium is planned for Fall of 2027. Construction on Darrell Gooden Stadium will continue while the Argos compete during the 2026 season. As part of the phased development, a new state-of-the-art LED video board — measuring 85 feet wide by 30 feet tall — will be installed in the end zone opposite the Darrell Gooden Center and will be in place for the 2026 season. The video board will enhance the game-day experience for fans while supporting future media, marketing and community event opportunities as the stadium project moves toward full completion.

“This stadium changes what’s possible for our program,” said Head Football Coach Kaleb Nobles. “It enhances recruiting, allows us to attract quality opponents, and gives our student-athletes a first-class environment that reflects the direction of UWF Athletics. Most importantly, it gives our fans and community a place they can truly call home.”

Economic impact studies from the UWF Haas Center project substantial benefits from the new stadium. Over a five year period, the football program alone is expected to generate $23.3 million in economic output and contribute $8.7 million to Escambia County’s gross regional product, excluding construction costs. Historically, UWF Athletics has generated $248.6 million in total economic output over a five year period, while the University contributes approximately $1.4 billion annually.