Two Railroad Crossings Near Walnut Hill Closed For A Few Days

Two railroad crossings new Walnut Hill are closed for a few days.

The crossing on South Highway 99, just east of the Highway 97A intersection in Bay Springs, about four miles north of Crabtree Church Road in Molino, is set to close on Saturday, February 7.

The private crossing on Deer Run Road, located west of South Highway 99 about seven miles south of Highway 97 in Walnut Hill, was to close on Friday, February 6.

Both crossings are expected to reopen on Tuesday, February 10.

Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway will be performing maintenance on the railroad tracks.

Pictured top: The South Highway 99 railroad crossing near the intersection of Highway 97A in Bay Springs. Pictured below: The private crossing on Deer Run Road, at South Highway 99. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.