Two More Suspects Arrested In MLK Day Shooting In Atmore

The Atmore Police Department has made two additional arrests in connection with a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day shooting.

Jijavious Jadarrius Williams (above left) and Jitayvious Jamar Williams (above right), both from Baldwin County, were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

Two other suspects were previously arrested. Nathaniel Crenshaw (pictured left) was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and one court of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. His brother, Tobijah Keimond Crenshaw (pictured below) was arrested during a traffic stop for two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and on court of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. He is being held without bond.

The Atmore Police Department more arrests or charges may be forthcoming.