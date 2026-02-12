Two Cantonment Residents Appointed To Escambia County Board of Adjustment

February 12, 2026

The Escambia County Commission recently appointed two new members to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment (BOA).

Johnnie Cardwell II of Cantonment was appointed to an at-large position with a two-year term that ends in February 2028. He is a licensed real estate broker that owns Care Realty Group where he manages and oversees residential and multifamily rental properties.

The BOCC also approved District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry’s appointment of Travis High of Cantonment to the BOA. He is realtor with Better Homes & Gardens in Pensacola. High’s term is concurrent with Barry’s term or at his discretion.

The BOA was established for the purpose of granting or denying applications for land and site development.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 