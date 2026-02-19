Tate High School Students Explore Futures At Career And College Fair

Over three dozens vendors took part in the Tate High School Career, College, and Job Fair on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Tate FFA, the event provided students with a hands-on look at life after graduation. Professionals from across the region, alongside representatives from various colleges and universities, occupied interactive booths where sudents were able to see first hand the possibilities that await them beyond graduation.

For additional photos, click here.

The fair is a central part of the school’s mission to ensure students are prepared for their next steps, whether they plan to be “Enrolled, Enlisted, or Employed”.

“Your willingness to pour into the next generation truly makes a difference,” school officials shared in a statement thanking the community partners and businesses that invested time in the students.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.