Tate Aggies Cheerleaders Place In The Top 10 Nationally; JV Ranks Top 5

The Tate High School Aggie varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders finished among the top squads in the country this weekend in Orlando.

The varsity Aggies finished in 10th place out of 113 teams at the UCA High School Nationals.

“These athletes put in countless hours of practice, early mornings and late nights, endless lifting sessions, and showed up week after week on the sidelines at football and basketball games, always bringing energy and pride to Tate,” Coach Morgan Norwood said. “Their dedication, discipline, and teamwork never wavered—and it showed on the national stage.”

The junior varsity Aggie cheerleaders earned fifth place in the nation.

Pictured top: The varsity Tate Aggie cheerleaders at nationals. Pictured below: The JV squad. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.