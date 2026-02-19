Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Pensacola

TThe Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Pensacola Police officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Carlton Palms Condominiums on Garden Street, just a few hundred feet from the Pensacola Bay Center.

At 3:38 pm, the Pensacola Police Department received a 911 call indicating that a man was firing a gun inside the residential complex.

As responding officers arrived, the suspect was seen in the parking lot with a gun in his hand. Officers gave commands for the man to drop the weapon, and he refused to do so..,” Officer Mike Wood said. “Shots were fired and the man was wounded. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

There were no other injuries.

FDLE is conducting the investigation, and the officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Images courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.