Sunshine Holds Firm Through Friday Before Weekend Rain Moves In

The weather pattern over the next few days starts with a beautiful stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities through Friday. However, a significant shift arrives Saturday as moisture builds, leading to likely showers and thunderstorms by Saturday night. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the period with a 100% chance of rain and gusty winds before the system clears out just in time for a pleasant Washington’s Birthday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.