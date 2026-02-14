Sunny Saturday, Strong Storms Possible Into Sunday

Expect a wet and stormy conclusion to the weekend as a strong weather system moves through the North Escambia area. While Saturday remains pleasant, heavy rain and potential thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday night and persist into Sunday morning, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Conditions will clear out just in time for a mild Washington’s Birthday, kicking off a warming trend that will see afternoon highs approaching the 80s by late next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.