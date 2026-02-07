Sunny, Low 60s For Saturday
February 7, 2026
Conditions will remain dry and sunny through the weekend with a cool start on Saturday, but a warming trend takes hold by Monday. Highs will climb into the mid-70s by midweek as moisture returns, bringing a slight chance of showers starting late Tuesday night and persisting through Friday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
