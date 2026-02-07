Sunny, Low 60s For Saturday

Conditions will remain dry and sunny through the weekend with a cool start on Saturday, but a warming trend takes hold by Monday. Highs will climb into the mid-70s by midweek as moisture returns, bringing a slight chance of showers starting late Tuesday night and persisting through Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.