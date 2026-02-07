Sunny, Low 60s For Saturday

February 7, 2026

Conditions will remain dry and sunny through the weekend with a cool start on Saturday, but a warming trend takes hold by Monday. Highs will climb into the mid-70s by midweek as moisture returns, bringing a slight chance of showers starting late Tuesday night and persisting through Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 