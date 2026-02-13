Sunny Friday, Rain And Storms Saturday Night And Sunday

An approaching system looks to dampen the weekend, bringing high rain chances and potential thunderstorms by Saturday night and through much of Sunday. Before the rain arrives, expect a pleasant Friday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Following the front, conditions should clear up just in time for a mild Washington’s Birthday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.