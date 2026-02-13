Sunny Friday, Rain And Storms Saturday Night And Sunday

February 13, 2026

An approaching  system looks to dampen the weekend, bringing high rain chances and potential thunderstorms by Saturday night and through much of Sunday. Before the rain arrives, expect a pleasant Friday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Following the front, conditions should clear up just in time for a mild Washington’s Birthday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 