Sunny and Cold Sunday; Warming This Week

February 1, 2026

The North Escambia area will see a significant temperature swing this week. While Sunday begins with bitter wind chills, a steady warming trend will push afternoon highs into the mid-60s by Tuesday. However, don’t put the umbrellas away just yet; a quick-moving front brings a high chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before clearing out for a sunny and mild end to the work week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 