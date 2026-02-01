Sunny and Cold Sunday; Warming This Week

The North Escambia area will see a significant temperature swing this week. While Sunday begins with bitter wind chills, a steady warming trend will push afternoon highs into the mid-60s by Tuesday. However, don’t put the umbrellas away just yet; a quick-moving front brings a high chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before clearing out for a sunny and mild end to the work week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.