Reminder: Escambia Animal Shelter Now Open On Sundays

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is now open on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

Pictured above: Bisbee the dog, a mixed breed male, and Bella the cat, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. Both were previously available for adoption at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.