Ray Corry Lowery

Mr. , age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 1, 1950, in Monroeville, Alabama, and spent most of his life in Canoe, Alabama. Ray was a dedicated member and Deacon of Robinsonville Baptist Church, where he found community and support throughout the years.

He was a proud United States Army veteran, he worked hard over his lifetime as a mechanic at Hoyt Coon and King Pontiac, and as a welder at Gold Crown Camper. He finished his career as an expert alignment specialist at Rowland’s Tires. When he wasn’t working, he was an avid fisherman and eagerly shared his passion with anyone who would listen or go with him fishing. He enjoyed country western dancing, especially two-stepping, he enjoyed attending rodeos. Family meant everything to him; he adored his grandchildren and cherished the moments spent together. A great neighbor, he was always ready to lend a helping hand in the community, earning him the affectionate nickname of “Mayor of Canoe”. With a warm smile and a love for conversation, he found joy in socializing with others and often took time to sit back, relax, and watch the beautiful sunsets.

Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Clifford and Bessie Christine Nall Lowery; twin brother, Roy Lowery, brother Willie James Reeves; step-son, David Tillery Jr.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Freida Lowery, who he shared twenty-two wonderful years with in Atmore, Alabama. He leaves behind his stepson, Daniel, and his wife, Devin Tillery, from Loxley, Alabama, along with his stepdaughter, Karen McGhee, who resides in Atmore. He is also remembered by his brother, Bernard Ray and his wife, Rita Reeves, from Magnolia Springs, and his sister, Hazel, and her husband, Ed Johnson, from Demopolis. The family cherishes the time he spent with his five grandchildren: Jonah and his wife, Ansley Tillery, Jett Tillery, Chaz McGhee, Tyler McGhee, and Macie McGhee. Additionally, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, Wilder and Wrenley Tillery, who will carry on his legacy.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February, 11, 2026 at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Dr. Tommy Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Burial will follow at Canoe Methodist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Lambert, Dauphin Gohagin, Warren Mosley, Brandon Smith, Ryan Lambert and Tyler McGhee

Honorary Pallbearers will be David Smith and Louis Tharp