Rainy Start to Sunday Before Clearing Tonight

Showers and possible thunderstorms will move through the area today, primarily before mid-afternoon, as breezy south winds shift to the west. Once the rain clears out tonight, expect a beautiful Washington’s Birthday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. The mild trend continues through the work week, with temperatures climbing toward the 80-degree mark by Friday, though small rain chances return late in the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.