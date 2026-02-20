Rain Possible Through Saturday Night; Cold Air Arriving Sunday

Expect a soggy start to the weekend as a front moves through the North Escambia area, bringing showers and potential thunderstorms through Saturday night. Temperatures will take a dramatic plunge following the rain; after enjoying highs in the low 80s, a strong north wind will usher in a much cooler air terminal, with daytime highs struggling to reach the 50s by Monday and overnight lows dipping into the 20s. Conditions will remain clear and crisp early next week before a gradual warming trend begins mid-week.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.