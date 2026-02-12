Railroad Crossings Near Walnut Hill Reopen Following Maintenance

Two railroad crossings near Walnut Hill have reopened following Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway maintenance.

The crossings were closed last week on South Highway 99 and Deer Run Road.

According to Escambia County, both crossings have reopened. The county noted that the variable message boards (electronic information signs) may still be present until they are removed by a contractor.

Pictured top: The South Highway 99 railroad crossing near the intersection of Highway 97A in Bay Springs. Pictured below: The private crossing on Deer Run Road, at South Highway 99. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.