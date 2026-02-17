Power Failure Leads To Chemical Release At Ascend, FDEP Says
February 17, 2026
A power failure led to the release of nitrous oxides on Tuesday morning from Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
The “plant suffered power failure and nitrogen oxides (NOx) was released from the Adipic Acid Unit. The total quantity is unknown at this time but operators are restarting the unit to normal operation,” the FDEP initial report released Tuesday afternoon stated. The report stated the incident began at 10 a.m. but did not indicate an end time.
“At approximately 10:00 a.m. today, Ascend sustained a power failure at the Pensacola, Florida site, Based on information currently available, no impacts or chemical spills to the environment occurred as a result of this power outage. Following our standard procedures, the appropriate notifications were made, out of an abundance of caution. The plant is currently in the process of restarting operations,” Ascend said in a stetement.
The incident was reported to FDEP by an Ascend Environmental manager. A release quantity was not immediately reported.
In a report to the National Response Center, Ascend stated that its engineers believed the release was not above the required reportable quantity, but they wanted to make the report out of an abundance of caution.
NorthEscambia.com has contacted Ascend for additional information, and a communications manager said the company is preparing a statement. This story will be updated when more information is released.
